MSU Football Offers 2027 Texas WR
The state of Texas has been in Michigan State's crosshairs under Coach Jonathan Smith.
For good reason, too. The Lone Star state is the mecca of football and it doesn't take long to figure out that Friday nights are sacred. High school football dominates everything, it's not just a Texas stereotype.
It's a Texas truth.
The state is arguably the premier state for football talent, where a three-star from West Texas is better than most states' four-star. Not only is there a high pedigree, but Texas is deep when it comes to talent.
Texas prospects are typically tough, a trademark, and passionate, true-blue football players that live and breath the weight and film rooms.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins reportedly took a trip to the state recently, and he left handing out several offers to some intriguing prospects. One of them is from Tyler, a football capital in its own right. The hometown of Texas Longhorns Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, it is a hotbed for talent.
Hawkins offered Tyler High School wide receiver Trey Haralson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound 2027 prospect entering his junior year with offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, a revamped SMU, TCU, and some of the smaller Division I Texas universities like San Antonio and El Paso.
Haralson made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
While Haralson is entering his junior season and thus doesn't have any stars or a ranking from 247Sports, Dave Campbell's Texas Football guide lists Haralson as a four-star. For those uninitiated to Texas high school football, Dave Campbell is a massive deep-dive publication covering all of the sport within the state.
Hawkins is a world-class recruiter and developer of wide receivers, with a keen eye for talent. His track record of Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman is up there with the best wide receiver coaches in the country. Perhaps nowhere else in the Big Ten save for Ohio State and USC has produced such NFL talent at the position.
Haralson clearly fits with what Hawkins is looking for and Michigan State at-large. The young wide receiver will enter his junior year with high expectations.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
