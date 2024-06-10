Priority Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Joins Elite Company with Attendance at Prestigious Camp
Class of 2025 four-star small forward Jordan Scott joins some of the top basketball talent in the country as he attends the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp.
The camp is designed to emphasize "character, education, and skill development" among the top high school players in the country to prepare players along the path to the NBA. It's goal is to establish "the core principles necessary to maximize a player's potential."
Per the NBPA, the camp was created to aid the best high school players in the development of both "basketball and life skills."
"The Top 100 Camp offers a unique and valuable curriculum ... necessary to maximize potential," the Top 100 Camp website reads. "All activities are designed to prepare players for competition at the next level while also developing life skills. The trainings include a sophisticated Skills Development Program, highlighted by its Mentoring from current and retired NBA players, Personal Development and Education components ... In addition, every camper participates in a series of group discussions and classes. Topics range from stress management to sex education, handling recruiting pressures, dressing for success, and other life-lesson subjects offered by expert trainers, counselors, current and retired NBA players."
Players will be mentored by NBA players, former NBA players, and coaches and experts from around the country, per the NBPA.
Notable alumni include Spartan legend and NBA Defensive Player of the Year award-winner Draymond Green, along with future Hall-of-Famers such as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Other stars such as James Harden, Trae Young, Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Donovan Mitchell, and Ben Simmons attended as well.
Former Spartans Denzel Valentine, Adreian Payne and Matt Costello attended the camp.
The selection process is run by scouting consultant and NBA coach and veteran John Lucas.
"Regarded as a tremendous resource for basketball training and youth development, [Lucas] is responsible for identifying the country's Elite High School Basketball Talent for the camp," the site reads.
Scott is the 12th-ranked small forward in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, and the second-ranked player in his home state of Virginia. Nationally, Scott is the 51st-ranked player in the 2025 class.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
