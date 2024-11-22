Recruiting Alarms Ringing, MSU's Smith Knows Importance of Home Stand
Recruiting never ends for college football. It takes place in all four seasons. Football season or offseason. It is an around-the-clock industry.
For head coach Jonathan Smith, the 2025 recruiting cycle is coming to a close with the approach of the early signing period and two home games left, now is the time to make a good final impression. The Purdue game on Friday will be huge for the Spartans.
Key prospects and commits will be in attendance, and Smith acknowledged that the final stretch will be crucial.
"Recruiting them, having them at our place, the atmosphere -- all of that, that helps and we want to finish well at home," Smith said.
The Spartans have suffered some unfortunate blows on the trail recently. They lost tight end commit Emmett Bork to Wisconsin. Bork had a good relationship with Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak as it would seem, and Wozniak recruited the tight end hard. He pulled out all the stops.
That late flip was only the start. The Spartans are in danger of losing three-star cornerback Aydan West, who was a late turnaround commit in June and an example of what this staff could accomplish on the trail when everything was clicking. West is favored to leave for Virginia Tech.
He visited the Hokies and will be taking an official visit to Ohio State soon, which could be the new favorite to land West with a deep NIL bag and world-class recruiters and talent developers.
Running back Jace Clarizio will be in attendance for the Purdue game and the entire weekend (not hard when you're an East Lansing native, of course) and that will be vital for the Spartans. The four-star running back recently visited Alabama after receiving an offer, which is not a good sign.
The Crimson Tide supposedly had a good pitch -- how they would use him in their vaunted offense, and one might wonder if their NIL collective could player a factor, potentially, too.
The Spartans sit at 15 commits for the 2025 class, which has been a bit of a rollercoaster. It began very slow, then there was a steady influx of commitments. After July, it has slowed to a near halt. And of course, regression with the decommitment and unfortunate crystal balls.
Things could get turned around with a good showing at home, though.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.