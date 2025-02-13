REPORT: Key Spartans RB Target Set For Visit
The running back position is one that Michigan State is recruiting heavily in the 2026 class. Right now, the current Spartans running back room is intriguing, to say the least.
With Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams gone, the Spartans will look to key sophomores and potentially a freshman in three-star 2025 signee Jace Clarizio, who projects really well at the college. Beyond that, it could get even more interesting.
One thing is for certain: if the Spartans can land 2026 running back Favour Akih, a four-star talent, the future will be really bright.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Ohio standout (Rutherford B. Hayes High School) just set an unofficial visit with Michigan State for March, per SpartanMag's Jason Killop. It would be his third trip to East Lansing; the Spartans are looking to set up an official visit in the summer, too.
A crystal ball from 247Sports already projects Akih to Iowa State, as the Cyclones have made a heavy push for his commitment. That being said, this is the Spartans' time to shine. When I spoke to Akih last fall, he produced a list of boxes that need to be checked off -- what he is looking for in a program on a visit.
"Right now, I'd say I'm really looking at the location," Akih said. "If it's a college town, my gut feeling, and if it's not far from home. To be honest, I want to be able to see my brother and my family a lot. And my relationship with the coaches. I try to build a pretty strong relationship with the coaches I stick with on the visit. Those are just a couple things I do on visits."
The behind-the-scenes look that official visits offer will be crucial for Akih and it could mean the difference between getting his commitment or being left behind.
The Spartans are in good with Akih, who has taken to Running Backs Coach Keith Bhonapha. He discussed it with Killop. Akih first started with soccer, and the two connected over the sport.
"It was great (talking to Bhonapha),” Akih said. “His sons also play soccer, so he understands the footwork and athleticism part of it. Other than football, we talked a lot about school and my career paths. I want to major in cyber security, and I alright have an amazing background with computers and ethical hacking."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.