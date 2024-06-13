Several Key Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Targets Will Be in Attendance For Official Visits This Weekend
Michigan State football will host its third official visit weekend on June 14. So far, the pieces are falling into place for Spartans coach Jonathan Smith, as he attempts to build a 2025 recruiting class that can make a big impact early on in his tenure.
The Spartans have secured commits from each official visit weekend. Three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier committed on his May 31 trip, and three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols committed on the June 7 visit last weekend. The Spartans are hoping to keep that streak alive with the June 14 visit.
So far, the Spartans are set to host 10 prospects, barring any last-minute changes. Four-star cornerback Tariq Hayer was originally to visit the Spartans, but Hayer won't be going on visits after his recent commitment to Rutgers.
I consider five of the targets in attendance to stand above the rest in regard to intrigue. This intrigue could vary -- talent, recruitment circumstances, or likelihood of commitment are all factors that can go into who I consider intriguing.
Highly-rated running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman is interested in the Spartans, per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back is rated as a four-star recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings. He is ranked 12th among running backs in the 2025 class, and the 185th player nationally.
Wallace-Coleman has a connection to the Spartans in recent transfer linebacker Semaj Bridgeman. Both players played together at Imhotep Institute, a charter school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Per MaxPreps, Wallace-Coleman led the 2022 iteration of the Panthers in total touchdowns, with 13, while Bridgeman registered a team-best 30 tackles despite playing in just six games.
The Bridgeman factor makes the visit all the more intriguing.
Cornerback Deuce Edwards, a three-star from Virginia, has the Spartans in his top three teams. His 247Sports Crystal Ball is split between Virginia and West Virginia, but his visit to East Lansing could make a big difference as the Spartans make a late push.
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is an excellent recruiter. Edwards plans on making his decision June 15, which could bode well for the Spartans.
Chris McCorkle, another cornerback, is highly rated with an 89 grade, per 247Sports. That puts him on the fringe of being a four-star.
McCorkle is an Indiana commit, but the fact he is visiting other schools could be a sign he is considering alternatives. It's not impossible for McCorkle to flip, and that could be another case of Martin's recruiting prowess shining through.
Three-star Ohio edge rusher Cal Thrush has a lot to like for Chad Wilt's rush end position with a long 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame. Michigan State is his only official visit, and this late in the process, that could mean good things for the Spartans.
Highly-touted three-star defensive lineman Derrick Simmons, out of Frankenmuth, Michigan, would be a huge get for the Spartans. The Spartans desperately need long-term talent on the defensive front, and the fact that Simmons scheduled the visit more recently could be a positive sign.
Tight end Emmett Bork committed to the Spartans in May, the second in a string of three straight commits in as many days. Bork is still on for his visit and, like quarterback commit Leo Hannan on the June 7 weekend, could act as an extra recruiter for the Spartans.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.