Six Spartans Football Commits Earn Top Recognition
In making Michigan State the foremost recruiter at home, Coach Jonathan Smith was able to land some of the best players in the state in the 2025 class.
The Detroit News' David Goricki recently compiled a list of the best players in the state entering as the 2024 high school season begins. The list has many from the 2025 class but includes a fair share of 2026s and 2027s as well.
The Spartans have six commits in the Top 25 of the list.
10. Di'Mari Malone, LB, Dakota, Commitment: May 12, 2024
Goricki: "Malone is a one-man wrecking crew who uses his size and speed to go sideline-to-sideline to bring down ball carriers. He got in on 73 tackles last season while picking off three passes, forcing three fumbles and breaking up six passes."
Malone is one of the best players in the Spartans' 2025 class. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Malone has a lot of upside with one year of high school left. Malone told me that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi wants to put him all over -- Mike and weak-side and strong-side linebacker spots.
Endless possibilities for an athlete like Malone. Malone is very good in coverage. His film exhibits the ability to drop back as deep as 20 yards against the passing game, with hips and footwork like a defensive back.
15. Jace Clarizio, RB, East Lansing, Commitment: May 14, 2024
Goricki: "Clarizio showed his potential his sophomore year when he scored five touchdowns on runs of 25 yards or longer to close out games. He injured his knee in a scrimmage last season, then returned for Week 5 of the season and showed he was back by rushing for 1,300 yards and scoring 18 TDs in seven games. He could be even better his senior season."
Clarizio, 6 feet, 190 pounds, is a bit of a do-it-all running back. His coach, MHSFCA Hall-of-Famer Bill Feraco, told me earlier this summer that the future Spartan is greatly improving at running in between the tackles as opposed to bouncing to the outside.
Clarizio has also good hands, and he has the perfect body type for running backs coach Keith Bhonapha -- he falls forward. Lansing area schools have had a historically tough time competing with the Detroit area programs. If the Trojans want to finally break through, this would be the year to do it.
Clarizio is a big reason why.
16. Bryson Williams, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Commitment: July 11, 2024
Goricki: "Williams has developed into an outstanding two-way player. He uses his size and speed to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. 'He’s physical, faster and stronger and his confidence is up there,' coach Jermaine Gonzales said. 'We can play him at running back, wildcat, linebacker, safety. He runs a 4.5 and runs hard, so we can play him everywhere, even kick return, too.'"
Williams, as written by Goricki, is a jack-of-all trades player. He is a fascinating athlete, to be as fast as he is at his size. Williams told me he was recruited by Michigan State to play wide receiver, but Bhonapha would love to hand him the ball.
It has basically been described to me as a role akin to NFL wide receiver Deebo Samuel's in San Fransisco. Williams has a lot of intangibles, too. To quote "Good Will Hunting", he's "wicked smaht." He wants to study engineering and told me it came down to Harvard or Rice.
17. Derrick Simmons, DL, Frankenmuth, Commitment: June 27, 2024
Goricki: "Frankenmuth coach Phil Martin is impressed with Simmons’ athleticism, especially the way he can run and jump while being so big. He tallied 48 tackles last season, including 15 for lost yardage, with five sacks and two forced fumbles. He picked the Spartans over other Big Ten teams."
Simmons was a late offer by the Spartans, who were able to pull off a comeback win in his recruitment.
19. DJ White, LB, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Commitment: April 27th, 2024
Goricki: "White is a big, physical linebacker who displays good speed to get to the ball carrier and bring him down. He had 76 tackles, including 42 solos and eight for lost yardage, to go along with two forced fumbles. White received offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Nebraska and Kansas before committing to MSU."
White is a former defensive back and quarterback with good athleticism and football IQ. Like Malone, Rossi will be able to get creative with where he puts White in his defense.
22. Jayden Savoury, TE, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Commitment: June 17th, 2024
Goricki: "Savoury had a solid first season of high school ball, grabbing 16 passes for 187 yards."
Savoury is the No. 1 tight end in the state of Michigan, which exhibits an incredible ceiling given his one year of high school football. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Savoury should take a big leap in Year 2, which is his senior season.
