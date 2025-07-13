MSU Target Deemed MVP of Nike EYBL Session 4 Day 4
Many of the best prospects in the nation were in South Carolina this past week for Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL Session 4, showcasing their talents in front of some of the most prestigious coaches in college basketball, including Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
According to On3/Rivals' Joe Tipton, Izzo was watching class of 2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis at Nike EYBL on Friday. Jervis, who plays for Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 prospect in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in his class and the No. 53 overall prospect in his class, per On3.
The Spartans offered him last month.
Jervis showed out on Saturday, the fourth day of the session. So much so that Tipton deemed him the MVP of the day.
"Jasiah Jervis has had a really impressive weekend," Tipton wrote. "The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has a pretty jump shot, a good base, and can get to the rim when he wants and finishes strong through contact. He makes others around him better, plays unselfish, and plays winning basketball. Jervis finished with an impressive 25 points on Saturday."
Jervis wasn't the only Michigan State target who had a strong showing on Saturday. Tipton ranked recent Michigan State offeree Bryson Howard No. 7 on his lst of standouts from the day.
"Bryson Howard struggled to find his shot at times but you can clearly see the talent," Tipton wrote. "He is typically a high-level shooter, with a good frame to build on, and a really good athlete. An underrated part of his game is his passing ability. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals."
Howard is the son of former NBA player Josh Howard, who is a Wake Forest legend.
The summer is heating up for basketball recruiting, and Michigan State is slowly joining in on the mix. Izzo has been particular about who he's been offering, and he doesn't yet have a commit from the class of 2026, but knowing the legendary coach's long history of success on the recruiting trail, that's sure to change.
