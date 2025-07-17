REPORT: Four-Star SG Talks Interest in Michigan State
Michigan State basketball has been extending offers to prospects in the class of 2026 as it still searches for its first commit.
The effort has certainly been there, as evidenced by Tom Izzo's trip to South Carolina for Adidas 3SSB and Nike EYBL last week.
According to On3/Rivals' Joe Tipton, one of the prospects Izzo watched last week was four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, who showed out at Nike EYBL. The Spartans offered him last month.
Jervis is an example of where producing an NBA prospect in former Spartan star Jase Richardson holds value in recruiting.
It's one of the things that is currently intriguing Jervis when it comes to Michigan State. He also admires the coaching staff.
“That’s my guy, Coach Thomas (Kelley)," Jervis told On3. "We have a great relationship. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, really. Coach (Doug) Wojcik, all of them, those are my guys. Based off Jase Richardson, they let him go last season. They let him do what he did as a freshman. And they’re looking forward to doing the same thing with me as well."
It sounds like Jervis has interest in going somewhere he would immediately have an impact, as any recruit would. That's not exactly the norm for Tom Izzo -- his freshmen that see valuable minutes were typically among the top prospects in the nation -- we're talking top-15 talent.
Richardson was an exception, but if Izzo and his staff see that being the case for Jervis, that says a lot.
There is heavy competition for Jervis. The Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York) star is the No. 4 class of 2026 prospect in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in his class and the No. 99 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Other programs targeting Jervis include Maryland, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, NC State and Rutgers.
The Spartans will lose Trey Fort after next season, so depth at shooting guard will be key, as Kur Teng, should he stay with the program, will be the only true 2 guard remaining.
Jervis told On3 that he does not have any visits scheduled yet.
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on Jasiah Jervis when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.