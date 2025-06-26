Why Has MSU Not Recruited This Four-Star Center?
The Michigan State Spartans are missing out on a program-changing player that has the potential to be a staple at the Breslin Center. 2026 four-star center Marcis Ponder is a man amongst boys on the court, and the Spartans have yet to recruit one of the top players in the nation.
Ponder is a 7-0, 328-pound center that has shown an elite ability to score using his physicality and size. He is an Orlando, Florida native that attends West Oaks Academy and is currently making the summer circuit of AAU tournaments that are helping him draw more recruiting interest.
Ponder has already been coined the nickname, "Baby Shaq" for his electrifying dunks and ability to post up anyone he faces. Last week, he played in the DMV Hoops Live tournament and produced a ground-shaking dunk that actually set the hoop off to the side by 45 degrees.
Ponder's dominance did not stop with his 13.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as he earned 1.4 blocks per game as a defensive machine. He is currently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Florida, the No. 8 center in the country and No. 70 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports'Composite rankings.
Ponder somehow only has 18 offers to his name at the moment. Illinois, Florida State, Providence, UCF and many others have extended offers, and MSU is yet to get in the mix. This is certainly a player that fits Tom Izzo's mold and would be a perfect fit in East Lansing.
Especially with two of MSU's top big men being seniors this year in Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, the Spartans will be looking for another dominant post player inside. Ponder fits perfectly and if recruited by the Spartans, could be the face of the team in a few years.
The 2026 class still has time to survey their options and make a decision on where they want to attend, but the Spartans should not waste any more time in showing interest in the four-star big man. The 17-year-old has a chance to grow into one of the best players in college basketball next year.
