BREAKING: MSU Lands Another Three-Star Defensive Prospect
Michigan State made yet another strong impression on one of its recent visitors.
Class of 2026 three-star cornerback KJ Deriso announced on social media on Friday afternoon that he has committed to Michigan State.
Deriso plays for Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is ranked the No. 106 class of 2026 recruit in his state and the No. 79 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect posted 33 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 passes defensed in his junior season, per 247Sports.
Deriso comes off an official visit to Michigan State, one that clearly influenced his decision.
"I had a great visit," Deriso told Michigan State Spartans On SI's own Caleb Sisk. "Everybody on the staff whom I came in contact with showed lots of hospitality, and the way they showed love to me and my family really stood out. It felt like we were instantly part of one big family.
"The coaches were super engaging, and getting to know a couple of the players helped me see the school from another point of view. The facilities are incredible, and I can definitely see myself growing both as an athlete and as a person here."
Deriso had told Sisk he wanted to make his commitment "by the end of the month." That didn't take long.
Michigan State is now up to seven scholarship commits from the class of 2026, nearly doubling what its total was going into last weekend, its first official visit weekend of the spring.
Deriso's commitment marks the Spartans' third from a 2026 defensive prospect. They had landed their first two, Braylon Hodge and Braden Thomas, earlier this week. They both visited East Lansing last weekend.
Michigan State needed to nail official visit season, and so far, it's doing so. Just one week in, it's landed three commits from the class of 2026, proving that the staff is making a true impact when these recruits get to campus.
The program is currently in the midst of its second weekend of official visits. Perhaps we see more commits by Monday.
Follow along with all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Make sure to also give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.