Spartans Enter Recruiting Battle, Offer 2026 Tight End
The Michigan State Spartans extended another offer last week, this time seeking a stud pass catcher with tremendous size and length. 2026 tight end Kevin Sullivan has been offered by the Spartans, he announced last week via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Sullivan hails from Kansas City, Missouri, and is currently attending Rockhurst High School as a junior. At 6-6, 220 pounds, it would be a foolish decision for the Spartans not to make a run at a prospect with such a high ceiling and potential.
Through his recruiting process so far, Sullivan has received offers from the Spartans, Iowa State, and Minnesota. Not too many teams have gained interest in Sullivan, but still has another year to improve his numbers and be recognized by more teams. The Spartans would prefer him to go under the radar.
The main recruiter who was in talks with Sullivan was Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. After spending six seasons at Oregon State with Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, Wozniak was brought on last season and will be entering his second year in East Lansing.
Wozniak was a former tight end with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2009 to 2013 and has strong experience in the Big Ten. Wozniak has worked to develop Spartans star tight end Jack Velling over the past few seasons and could do the exact same with Sullivan in a few years.
Sullivan will be expected to take an official visit in the coming months. Following his time on campus, it will be telling to see if he will choose to prolong his commitment until his senior season or make a sooner decision to join the Spartans in a few short years.
The Spartans are making a strong effort to recruit through the high school ranks even with the transfer portal becoming such an accessible option for players and programs. Being able to secure Sullivan would be a major boost for an offense that desperately needs all the weapons they can get.
Just over a month ago, the Spartans signed 2025 tight end Jayden Savoury out of Orchard Lake, Mich. He will be entering the program next season, but would still have to battle with Sullivan as both stand at the same size and stature. The Spartan tight end is beginning to grow immensely.
