2026 LB, Legacy Prospect Sets Official Visit to MSU
Michigan State has added another important prospect to its list of official visits.
Class of 2026 linebacker Adam Shaw announced on social media on Tuesday that he has an official visit to Michigan State set for June 12.
The Spartans just offered Shaw, who plays for Pascack Valley High School in New Jersey. His is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 16 class of 2026 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 46 linebacker in his class.
Shaw is the son of former Spartan offensive tackle Scott Shaw, who played under Nick Saban. He was one of the best linemen to ever come through the program, having been named a first-team All-American in his final season in East Lansing (1997).
Scott went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft and played two games for the Cincinnati Bengals in his first season.
Shaw will be visiting on the same day Michigan State hosts four-star running back Damon Ferguson from Maryland, a prospect who could potentially make up for the Spartans missing out on local four-star running back and legacy commit Kory Amachree, who committed to Kansas last week.
This coming month will be crucial for the Spartans, who need to make the most of their official visits and add to a short list of 2026 commits.
Amachree was one of two legacy targets that Michigan State lost out on this spring, the first being offensive tackle Gregory Patrick, whose father, Joseph Patrick, was an offensive lineman at Michigan State.
The Spartans need to use every advantage they can get, and having family ties is one of those. So far this cycle, they haven't been able to, but with Shaw, they have yet another opportunity.
Michigan State is competing with Rutgers and Pitt, which are both classified as "warm" on Shaw's list, per 247Sports. The Spartans are as well.
The Spartans have the benefit of having a great defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in Joe Rossi, who is recruiting Shaw.
We'll see if Michigan State makes a strong impression on Shaw's visit.
