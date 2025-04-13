MSU Takes Major Hit, Loses Out on Spartan Legacy
While Michigan State seemed to have left a strong impression on Kelvin Obot, one of the top linemen in the class of 2026, this weekend, the Spartans did lose out on another '26 offensive lineman on Sunday.
In-state prospect and Spartan legacy Gregory Patrick has committed to Notre Dame, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Michigan State had been one of Patrick's final four teams, along with Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State.
Patrick, a native of Portage, Michigan, is the son of Joseph Patrick, a Michigan State football alum. He was Gregory's offensive line coach at Portage Northern High School.
Patrick is ranked the No. 2 '26 prospect in Michigan, the No. 16 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 174 overall prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The highly touted prospect has an official visit to Michigan State set for June 6, but we'll see if that changes with Sunday's news.
Had Patrick committed to Michigan State, it would have done wonders for the Spartans' recruiting efforts, especially for an offensive line looking to re-establish itself under Jim Michalczik.
Michalczik has found success this offseason, landing some promising transfers in Conner Moore, Luka Vincic, Matt Gulbin and Caleb Carter, as well as '26 commit Eli Bickel. And a potential commitment from Obot is very much possible as well.
Things are looking up for the room, so losing out on Patrick shouldn't be all that devasting. But there's no doubt earning his commitment would have served as a signifcant boost.
Notre Dame currently has the No. 6 '26 recruiting class on 247Sports. Patrick is the Fighting Irish's eighth four-star commit from the class, joining edge rusher Rodney Dunham, offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, quarterback Noah Grubbs, linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. and edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade and offensive lineman Ben Nichols, another in-state lineman the Spartans lost out on, and cornerback Chaston Smith.
Notre Dame, of course, made it to the NCAA title game last season, where it ultimately fell to Ohio State. Unfortunately for Michigan State, that's an accomplishment it cannot compete with and has a long way to go before it reaches that level of success.
