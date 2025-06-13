Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star CB From Florida
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2026 three-star cornerback Amarion Queen out of Stuart, Florida, he announced via social media on Wednesday. Queen is slowly gaining more traction from top programs, and the Spartans seek even more defensive secondary depth.
Queen was a two-way player as a junior last season for Martin County High School, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. He totaled 18 catches for 413 yards through the air with five touchdowns while earning 22 tackles, five pass break-ups, and three interceptions on defense, per MaxPreps.
The three-star defender has seven total offers to this point, most notably including Florida, Purdue, South Florida (USF), Pitt, and the Spartans. He is the No. 169-ranked class of 2026 prospect in the state of Florida and the 121st-ranked cornerback in in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
The Spartans have already gained commitments from three three-star secondary defenders in KJ Deriso, Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy and Brayden Thomas. They are continuing to hammer the position group, hoping to bring in four or five players at that position for the 2026 recruiting class.
Queen previously committed to USF before decommitting on June 7. Since he decided to reopen his recruiting, the Boilermakers and Spartans are the top teams showing interest.
The Spartans could bring him to East Lansing in the coming weeks to compete for his commitment and beat out some of the other top schools. We have seen how impactful official visits are for landing recruits and being able to get Queen on campus is paramount.
Besides maybe Florida, the Spartans are the most notable program to have offered Queen. If he is able to get on campus and the visit goes to plan, do not be surprised if there is an announcement for him to commit to Michigan State.
One thing that has been very rare for Michigan State commits is pulling back their commitment and looking elsewhere. The Spartan coaching staff has done a phenomenal job of landing recruits and keeping them throughout this recruiting cycle.
Michigan State has landed 12 commits from the class of 2026, including eight from just this month alone.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's recruiting success WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.