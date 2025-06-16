Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to pour the offers in for the 2027 recruiting class, extending one to four-star edge rusher Andrew Rogers, he announced via social media on Sunday morning. He is one of the top pass rushers in the country and a must get for Michigan State's defense.
Hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina, Rogers is entering his junior season at Dudley High School, where he had an incredible 2024 season, helping lead his team to a 13-1 record with a loss in the 3A state quarterfinals.
In 14 games, Rogers totaled 76 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles, per MaxPreps. He posted video game numbers in just his second high school season, bringing no surprise to the fact that he is a four-star prospect.
Rogers is one of the best pass rushers in the country, ranked as the No. 9 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 27 overall edge rusher in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. This is a highly coveted player that can transform the Spartans.
At 6-6, 240 pounds, Rogers is already at Division-I size and would likely be a starting piece in his freshman season. If he decides to bring his talents to East Lansing, Michigan State's pass rush is going to be much better with just one addition.
Despite having two years of high school ball left, Rogers has already garnered 15 offers, with the Spartans and Tennessee Volunteers being the latest two over the past couple weeks. Michigan State is also competing alongside Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and more powerhouses.
The Spartans have already found success in gaining heavy interest and commitments from prospects that are also considering the SEC and ACC powerhouse programs. 2026 three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora committed to Michigan State on Saturday over Auburn and Georgia Tech, while safety Jordan Vann flipped to the Spartans from Virginia on Sunday.
It is certainly possible for Michigan State to gain a four-star stud like Rogers, but it will take more time and an official visit to hopefully put them at the top of Rogers' list. Based on the incredible success that Michigan State has had on the recruiting trail, Rogers may be interested in joining a group loaded with talent.
