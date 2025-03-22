Highly Touted Four-Star ATH to Visit Michigan State
Michigan State continues to schedule crucial visits as spring kicks off.
The next one on the books is Detroit Country Day four-star 2027 ATH Anthony Cartwright III. Cartwright is currently the No. 3 ATH in the state for the class of 2027 per 247Sports. The Spartans are attempting to get in early and build a relationship with the rising star.
A lot of college coaches will tell you they'll always prefer a multiple sport athlete. These players typically are some of the hardest working kids and typically are some of the best teammates. Being a competitor year-round is not for everyone, but the ones that can do it typically stand out from the crowd.
Cartwright fits the bill of a multiple sport athlete. On top of football, he also plays basketball and baseball at Country Day. As one would assume, he is also a standout in those sports as well. Cartwright is one of the most gifted athletes the state of Michigan has to offer.
On the gridiron, Cartwright is a matchup nightmare. At 6-foot-4, he is extremely tough to guard in man coverage as he can out-physical defenders for the ball. Cartwright has also really started to add weight and is now over 220 pounds as he gears up to play more tight end.
His athleticism is still that of an outside receiver, but his physicality and weight will likely slide him down to the tight end position. Cartwright is a solid blocker and has no issue getting nasty in the run game.
Cartwright has six visits coming up this spring, Kicking off with Michigan State on March 22. He will also visit UCF on April 1, Michigan on April 3, Ohio State on April 11, Oregon on April 19 and wrap up with Penn State on April 26.
The Spartans will have first shot at Cartwright, and will look to provide insight into their program, their culture and the vision for the future. Coach Jonathan Smith has been working on his relationships in the Detroit area, so it will be interesting to see how that relationship grows during this process.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.