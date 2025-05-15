Michigan State Extends Offer to 2028 ATH From NJ
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2028 multi-position athlete Anthony "AJ" Lopez Jr. out of Paramus, New Jersey. The Spartans have been very strong recruiting the 2026 and '27 classes, now diving deeper into the future for the next era of Michigan State football.
Lopez played both sides of the ball in his freshman season with the varsity club at Paramus Catholic High School but spent a much larger amount of time on defense. He had just six receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown across two games on the offensive side.
Paramus Catholic is also the alma mater of current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and former Michigan Wolverine standouts Jabrill Peppers and Rashan Gary. It is an East Coast school that has a strong reputation for its football talent.
Defensively, he played in 10 games, recording 36 tackles, one interception and one pass defense, per MaxPreps. For being his first year of high school football, it is quite impressive that he was able to make a winning impact on both sides of the ball.
10 schools have already offered Lopez with recent interest being a storyline, earning all 10 offers since the month of March began, per Rivals. The Spartans will compete against top programs such as Auburn, Boston College, Penn State, Syracuse, and others for the unrated prospects commitment.
Unless things change over the next few years and Lopez is integrated into the offensive side much more, he will more than likely be a defender when he reaches college. The Spartans are likely recruiting him as a secondary defender at the cornerback or safety position.
Entering his sophomore season, Lopez has promising size at 6-1, 170-pounds, with three full years to develop even further. The project-ability in his game may be a big reason why the Spartans have already extended an offer and are recruiting Lopez so early in the process.
We'll see if the Spartans are able to get Lopez on campus for a game day over the next two seasons with so much time left to recruit him. The early interest will pay dividends down the stretch as Lopez comes to a decision in a few short years.
