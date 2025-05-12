Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Safety From Texas
The Michigan State Spartans have shown interest in 2027 safety James Roberson out of Allen, Texas, extending him an offer last weekend, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. After an impressive second year of high school ball, the Spartans are eager to secure his commitment.
In his sophomore season at Allen High School, Roberson helped lead his squad to a deep run in the Texas 6A D1 state playoffs, ultimately falling in the state quarterfinal round. He will have two more years of school before making the decision on his collegiate destination.
Roberson had an impressive year with 66 tackles, 31 of which were solo, adding one interception, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass breakups. He took home second-team All-District and Academic All-District in just his second season.
There are nine total teams that have offered Roberson to this point, highlighted by the Spartans, Arkansas, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas Tech. The Spartans are one of two Big Ten teams showing interest in the young prospect, alongside the Nebraska Cornhuskers, per 247Sports.
The Spartans are seeking to rebuild their defensive secondary back to what it was during the 'No Fly Zone' era, featuring guys like Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes, Kurtis Drummond and others. Building through high school recruitment and trying to build players throughout a four-year career is key.
Being a 2027 recruit, Michigan State will have some time before the sense of urgency kicks in. Getting Roberson on campus sooner rather than later is extremely beneficial, trying to build that relationship as early as possible, especially with not many offers to this point.
One motivating piece of Roberson's game that would benefit the Spartans greatly is his elite speed. Roberson competes in track & field during the offseason, running a 200-meter dash at 22.11 seconds, also competing in the 4x100 and 4x200. He is a true speedster in the defensive secondary.
At 6-0, 195 pounds, Roberson will still have another two years of high school ball to grow mentally and physically to prepare for a collegiate career. The Spartans would earn a highly skilled safety that has elite closing speed and the ability to reach the backfield, earning sacks and tackles for loss.
