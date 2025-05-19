Spartans Offer 2027 ATH From NJ
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2027 multi-position athlete Austin Barrett out of Paramus, New Jersey.
He announced the offer via X, formerly known as Twitter, last week and will be another budding star for the Spartans to keep an eye on as a current zero-star talent.
Barrett spent time at cornerback, free safety, quarterback, running back and wide receiver this past season as a sophomore at Paramus Catholic High School, struggling with a 4-7 record with a second-round exit in the Non-Public B New Jersey state playoffs.
He was an emergency quarterback, throwing for 16 total yards on four completions. As a rusher, Barrett garnered 25 carries for 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns. There were no receiving stats recorded for Barrett this past season, per MaxPreps.
Defensively, Barrett was the most impactful, totaling 43 tackles, 10 of which were solo, adding two interceptions, one pick-six, four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps. He was the full package on defense, adding to his versatility as a two-way player.
11 schools have already offered Barrett as the Spartans will compete alongside Wisconsin, Minnesota, Auburn, NC State, Duke and others, per 247Sports.
Barrett, who stands at 6-2 and 170 pounds, looked strong at each position this past season. The Spartans will be glad to hear that he can be impactful almost anywhere on the field. They may be able to mold him into a player on either side of the ball, being flexible in multiple positions.
The Spartans' recruiting staff has a knack for showing interest in the "athlete" prospects due to their ability to play either side of the ball or multiple positions on one side. Barrett can run, catch, pass and defend, making him the full package.
He is a guy that has untapped potential and could be a three or four-star recruit by the time his high school career is over. If the Spartans are wise, they will look to get Barrett on campus as early as possible before he gains interest from powerhouse programs and produces a potentially breakout junior season.
