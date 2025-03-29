Spartans Offer Intriguing 2027 WR
Pennsylvania wide receiver Cade Cooper announced on social media that Michigan State extended an offer. This comes on the heels of other 2027 offers the Michigan State staff have extended recently.
Cooper received an offer from Syracuse on a visit earlier this week, and Michigan State followed closely behind.
Cooper is a 6-foot-3 wideout who already possesses the unique characteristics of a power-4 receiver.
Pat Weider of Prep Redzone said the following of his current game.
"Cade Cooper s a good wide receiver who has a great combination of speed, and athleticism to play the position. In the 2027 class of wide receivers, I think Cooper runs the best routes. His ability to run routes and to cut and make subtle moves is impressive for a sophomore. You add that ability with his speed and athleticism, and you got a game-breaker. He also catches the ball well in tight windows. He shows good body control by catching the ball low and high when the ball is not thrown perfectly. Finally, he can score anytime he touches the ball by taking it to the end zone. Cooper is one of the most complete wide receivers in this class."
Coach Jonathan Smith and the coaching staff have been hard at work on the 2026 class but have put more of an emphasis on evaluating the 2027 class and beginning the stages of building relationships with prospects. Many visits have started to take place and offers have been extended.
The groundwork has been laid for this program, the culture is being cultivated, and the facilities have been getting a ton of upgrades. Smith has been hard at work to bring his vision to life in East Lansing. While Michigan State can't offer the top dollars on the NIL market, MSU is still making itself attractive.
Over the coming months, more visits will be taking place, and the Spartans will continue to strengthen their relationships with prospects. They seem to be taking some big swings with some highly touted prospects, showing that this staff has the confidence they can compete with other upper-tier programs.
