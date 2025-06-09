MSU Four-Star DL Target Commits to Prestigious All-Star Game
Michigan State has been finding success on the recruiting trail with its recent official visits and is hoping to add on to its haul with one of the top defensive linemen in the nation.
Class of 2026 four-star defensive lineman Carter Gooden comes off an official visit to Michigan State last week. 247Sports has his interest level in the Spartans classified as "warm."
Gooden is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Massachusetts and the No. 29 defensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
On Monday, the Navy All-American Bowl announced that Gooden has committed to next year's edition of its annual all-star game.
The Navy All-American Bowl features the top high school football prospects in the country. Gooden's commitment signifies his status as one of the nation's top recruits and further emphasizes what a major move it would be if the Spartans were able to land him.
The following is 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins' evaluation of Gooden:
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior.
"Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks. Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course.
"Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
