The Latest on MSU 3-Star LB Target Charles Belser
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to improve upon their 2026 recruiting class, which has already surfaced to be one of their best classes in recent memory.
They landed a large majority of their commitments in the month of June, as entering last month, they only held commitments from four athletes.
The Spartans currently sit at 22 commitments, which is one of the highest amounts of commits across the nation. While some positions have taken priority for the Spartans in the 2026 class, others just need one or two more bodies to make it feel solidified. A prime example of this is the linebacker position, where the Spartans are targeting other prospects just to bring in another body or two to this class.
One of the targets they have been going after is Charles Belser, one of the top linebackers on the board for the Spartans at this time. He remains uncommitted at this time with a date yet to be set; however, there are a few schools that have started to stand out.
Many teams are looking to be a player in this recruitment for the very talented Imhotep Institute linebacker in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker is one of the better players in Pennsylvania, ranked 25th in the state by 247Sports.
Belser officially visited two schools: Virginia Tech and Michigan State. Right now, it is hard to say that the Hokies aren’t the biggest threat to the talented program; however, UCF has been putting up a fight for the talented prospect. He hasn’t officially cut down his list as of now, but some things are starting to show through that. Maybe these three teams will be the finalists when it comes time to make his decision.
It’s hard to say that the Spartans are the leader at this time, either, because this one is hard to judge, but one thing for certain is that the Spartans are one of his top programs and will continue to push until the end of this thing. As mentioned, the Spartans' target has yet to set a finalized date, but the Spartans could be the lucky program to win the commitment.
