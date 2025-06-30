The Latest on This Michigan State EDGE Target
Michigan State has been making moves in many different recruiting classes, with the 2026 recruiting cycle taking the driver's seat. The Spartans have been recruiting in this class well, as they have landed over 20 commitments before it officially hits the month of July. This is quite impressive, as a large majority of the 2026 class is still deciding where they want to spend the next 3-4 years of their life.
The Spartans have still yet to see a decision come off the board for many prospects. This includes Nehemiah Kolone, Carter Gooden, Charles Belser, Tyson Harley, and many others who took an official visit to the Spartans earlier in the month. one of the major prospects that they have yet to see come off the board is Chris Addison.
Addison is an EDGE rusher prospect who is one of the better prospects in the country at that position. He is a talented prospect that current resides in the city of Winnsboro and in the state of Louisiana. He holds offers from many schools in the nation, including the Michigan State Spartans, who he is currently considering to be one of his top schools ahead of his commitment decision.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect is currently weighing out his options following his three official visits. Those official visits being the Florida State Seminoles, Michigan State and the UCLA Bruins.
Addison also has Arizona State and Tulane in his top five. He will be making a decision between these five schools with the Spartans holding a great spot. The Spartans are doing great, but are they the leader?
The Michigan State Spartans are easily one of the favorites, but they will still need to do some work in his recruitment. This work being fighting off the rest of the four schools, including the Florida State Seminoles.
The Seminoles have even been named at this time as the possible favorite by a team site reporter on the 247Sports site for the Seminoles. Just because the prospect is possibly favored to land at Florida State doesn't mean that he will be writing off the Spartans.
A decision is expected to be made sooner rather than later.
Stay up to date on all your Spartans' football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.