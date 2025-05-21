Spartans Top-3 Finalist for Four-Star OT
Michigan State football has a tremendous opportunity ahead of itself as it is once again a finalist for a highly touted recruit.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, the Spartans are one of three teams that class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell has narrowed his choices down to. The others are Washington and Utah.
Campbell has an official visit to Michigan State set for the weekend of May 30. The Spartans offered him in January.
The Gilbert, Arizona native is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in Arizona, the No. 34 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 370 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite ranking.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Campbell back in February:
"Among the top offensive line prospects out West. A true tackle prospect, something lacking the last few years in the region, and has a lot of physical tools that you look for in a young lineman. Looks all of 6-6, 270 pounds with plenty of length.
"A plus athlete who can really get off the ball and has the kind of nastiness you have to have to excel in the trenches. A finisher who loves to bury his man into the ground and has the athleticism to get out on sweeps and pulls. No issues getting to the second level as a run blocker and shows the athleticism and lateral mobility to slide and mirror as a pass protector.
"Far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing. As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."
Michigan State needs something big to go its way on the recruiting trail. It already lost out on two major offensive line prospects in Gregory Patrick and Kelvin Obot and might lose local four-star running back Kory Amachree to Kansas.
The Spartans will need to capitalize on Campbell's visit at the end of the month. If they do, and he chooses them, it will greatly change the outlook of Michigan State's recruiting of the class of 2026 and might influence other prospects to follow suit.
Stay up to date with all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.