MSU Legacy Target Decommits From Conference Foe, Will Visit Spartans
A turn of events now greatly benefits Michigan State football as the Spartans have a strong chance to finally land a legacy commit.
According to 247Sports' Cory Robinson, class of 2026 three-star linebacker Adam Shaw has decommitted from Rutgers and will be in East Lansing this weekend for an official visit.
Shaw is the son of Spartan great Scott Shaw, who was a first-team All-American offensive tackle at Michigan State, helping lead a rushing attack that saw at least 1,800 yards in three straight seasons. He played under legendary coach Nick Saban.
Scott Shaw was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft and would play two games for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Adam Shaw announced his commitment to Rutgers on June 1. Now with an official visit lined up to East Lansing, it would seem the Spartans are in heavy contention for his commitment.
The prospect, who plays for Pascack Valley High School in New Jersey, is ranked the No. 21 class of 2026 recruit in his state and the No. 86 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Adam Shaw is also an excellent quarterback. He threw for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 1,021 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Michigan State is the prospect's only remaining official visit scheduled.
Landing Adam Shaw would be huge for a Spartan program that hasn't had the best luck with legacy targets. It missed out on two key ones in four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick and four-star running back Kory Amachree.
For a program that has struggled in recruiting under the Jonathan Smith regime, using every advantage it can is crucial, and legacy prospects are ones they have to capitalize on.
The Spartans currently have 10 commits from the class of 2026, the last six having come after their official visits to East Lansing, a testament to the impression the Spartans are making when they get recruits on campus.
Perhaps that will be the case again with Adam Shaw. His decommitment from Rutgers could already be an indication that Michigan State is where he wants to be, and Michigan State will need to once again make the most of what will be a crucial official visit this weekend.
Don't miss all the latest on Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation Facebook page, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.