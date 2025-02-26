REPORT: MSU to Host Elite Four-Star OL
2026 Arizona (Williams Field) offensive lineman Collin Campbell will visit Michigan State on March 3, as reported by SpartanMag's Jason Killop.
Huge.
The four-star, 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is the No. 21 tackle in the entire class and nationally, the No. 238 prospect, per 247Sports Composite. Greg Biggins of 247Sports called him one of the "top offensive line prospects" in the Western United States.
"A true tackle prospect, something lacking the last few years in the region, and has a lot of physical tools that you look for in a young lineman," Biggins wrote. "Looks all of 6-6, 270 pounds with plenty of length. A plus athlete who can really get off the ball and has the kind of nastiness you have to have to excel in the trenches.
"A finisher who loves to bury his man into the ground and has the athleticism to get out on sweeps and pulls. No issues getting to the second level as a run blocker and shows the athleticism and lateral mobility to slide and mirror as a pass protector. Far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing.
"As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."
Campbell told SpartanMag that his relationship with Michigan State was a strong one and that he talked to the Spartans "all the time."
"I have been taking with Coach M and Coach (Jacob) Lail," Campbell said. "I am going out there to see the school and team over my spring break.
“(Michalczik) knows so much about football. He has been in the business for such a long time. He knows the game so well. He is also a great guy that is easy to talk to. Coach M asks me what I want to know, what questions I have.”
Of what he's looking for, Campbell said, "I hope to see a lot of the players and ask them about the school and about East Lansing. I hope to just see the town and the campus. Also, just talk to the coaches, too.”
Campbell is one of several blue-chip linemen who will be in attendance, of which one is a key in-state legacy target, Gregory Patrick.
