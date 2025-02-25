Top MSU OL Patrick Named to Prospect Bowl Game
Michigan State is targeting 2026 Portage Northern offensive tackle Gregory Patrick heavily as they look to build their in-state pipeline.
Patrick was recently named to the Military Appreciation Bowl in Frisco, Texas, per U.S. Army Bowl National Director of Player Selection National Combine Scout Joe Ray on X, formerly known as Twitter. The event will take place in December of 2025.
As one of the elite players in the 2026 cycle, it is no surprise that Patrick continues to add to his decorated high school career. He is the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 215th player nationally, per 247Sports.
The Spartans consider him a high-priority target and one that might be near the top of his class.
As I've previously reported:
"The Spartans' desire to land Patrick is likely stronger than ever, given the fact they lost out on another in-state blue-chip lineman. Four-star 2026 interior lineman Ben Nichols chose Notre Dame over the Spartans after Michigan State had built a strong relationship with him early on. Nichols seemed to like Smith and Michalczik, and it looked like there was a good chance for the Spartans to nab a big in-state recruit to boost the pipeline."
"Now, they will look to Patrick and put their full focus on pushing for his talents to come to East Lansing. Patrick is a legacy, too. His father, Joseph, played for the Spartans in the late 1990s. I've spoken with Patrick multiple times, and the relationship feels genuine."
On an unofficial visit last summer, the Spartans made huge gains with Patrick, in part thanks to offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and the culture he has helped develop.
"Each player is like, holding each other accountable, you know, they're each coaching each other up," Patrick said. "It's not just Coach M. So that's like, one thing that stood out to me. Another thing that stood out to me was just like, how a family, friendly environment it is that Coach M has developed in the offensive line's culture, especially how tight all those guys are."
Patrick is interested in Michigan State, and an official visit would be telling as to how strong that relationship has grown.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.