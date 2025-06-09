Michigan State Misses on Another Four-Star RB
Michigan State has once again lost out on a major recruit, one it was well in the running for.
Class of 2026 four-star running back Damon Ferguson announced his commitment to Pitt on social media on Monday morning. He had been highly interested in the Spartans.
Ferguson had an official visit to East Lansing lined up for June 16-18. According to 247Sports' Brian Dohn, he will no longer be going on that official or any other officials that were previously on his schedule.
"Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) (running backs coach) has done an amazing job at giving me as much as he can and on my one unofficial I was given a tour of campus," the prospect had told Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Fisk.
"You can only do so much in a short period of time, so I want to get more information. This is a big decision, so it's important to my family and me that I get as much as possible
Ferguson plays for Milford Mill Academy in Maryland, where he rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
The prospect is ranked the No. 7 class of 2026 recruit in Maryland and the No. 26 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
"The relationship that I built with (running backs) coach (Lindsey) Lamar is what made me choose Pitt, along with its history of great players," Ferguson said, per Dohn. "I truly like how the running back is involved in every aspect of the offense."
Perhaps if Michigan State's official with Ferguson had been scheduled earlier, things would have been different, especially considering the impact the Spartans have already had on recruits so far this official visit season.
Since the start of June, Michigan State has landed five class of 2026 prospects, more than double what it had going into the month.
All five have been on the defensive side of the ball.
The Spartans had a chance to make up for losing out on local legacy prospect, four-star running back Kory Amachree. He, too, was considering Pitt, but he ultimately chose Kansas.
