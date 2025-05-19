Spartans Looking to Flip 2026 WR, USF Commit
The Michigan State Spartans are on the hunt, trying to flip the commitment of 2026 three-star wide receiver Dmari Roberts, currently headed to play college ball for the South Florida (USF) Bulls. He committed at the end of April but is still accepting offers and entertaining other schools.
Roberts announced his offer from the Spartans on social media last week.
Roberts had mostly been recruited by lower-tier Division-I programs outside of the Power Four group. He chose USF over programs like App State, Pitt, Buffalo, Liberty, Georgia Southern and many others of that caliber. The Spartans are now one of the most notable offers he has received.
The St. Petersburg, Florida native is seemingly staying close to home for his college ball unless the Spartans can do something about it and market themselves above the Bulls. It is quite promising that he is looking at other schools and accepting offers despite being a hard commit.
Despite still waiting to make an official visit to USF that is scheduled for June 13, Roberts is still committed to the university. If the Spartans are able to schedule a visit with him right around the same time, he may think twice about where he will start his career in 2026.
In just his junior season last year, Roberts totaled 31 catches for 556 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, helping his squad to a 6-6 record. He averaged 51.2 receiving yards per game, being an early and often threat that can make plays at all three levels of the passing game.
Roberts is 6-3, 170 pounds and has a wide frame and quick speed that will blow past defenders while winning 50/50 balls at the high point. Being able to flip a guy like Roberts will be a major stamp of approval for how talent this Spartan recruiting staff has been.
Michigan State is tired of being a bottom-tier team in the Big Ten, and being able to return to the top is going to require star-studded talent at impact positions. Having a guy like Roberts will add depth and skill to the receiver room and could make them a dangerous offensive threat in years to come.
