BREAKING: Michigan State Lands 2026 LB From Colorado
Michigan State's first weekend of official visits has already proven to be successful.
Class of 2026 linebacker Braylon Hodge of Cherry Creek High School in California announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to Michigan State. He had been on an official visit to East Lansing this weekend.
"I am excited to say that I am officially committed to Michigan State University!" Hodge wrote. "I look forward to beginning this new chapter and am truly grateful for this opportunity. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and most importantly, God for the continuous support throughout my journey.
"I also want to give a big thanks to the coaching staff for having faith in me and my abilities. Let’s work!
Hodge is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports has him ranked the No. 9 class of 2026 prospect in Colorado and the No. 45 linebacker in his class.
We've been saying that Michigan State needs to capitalize on its official visits, and for the Spartans, this was a great start.
Michigan State must have made one heck of an impression on Hodge, as his visit to East Lansing had been the first of four official visits scheduled. The Spartans offered him less than a month ago.
Hodge helped lead Cherry Creek to a Colorado 5A state title last season. According to MaxPreps, he posted 50 tackles, four for a loss, a sack and an interception last season.
Hodge is Michigan State's first defensive scholarship commit from the class of 2026. His commitment is a testament to Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi's recruiting impact, which could be further proven throughout the rest of the month as Michigan State welcomes more linebackers to campus.
Of the Spartans' five scholarship commits from the class of 2026, just two are in-state. Michigan State is continuing to expand its recruiting footprint all around the country.
Perhaps more visitors from this weekend will follow suit in the coming weeks. If this landing is any indication of what's to come for the Spartans, they could find themselves in a much better position on the recruiting trail by the end of the month.
