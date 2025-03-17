Big-Time Edge Rusher Sets Official Visit Date to MSU
Fameitau Siale, a three-star class of 2026 edge rusher per 247Sports, has set four official visits coming up in the spring.
Per 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, Siale will visit Arizona State from May 16-18, Michigan State from May 30-June 1, Washington from June 6-8 and Cal from June 12-15
Siale is a dominant edge rusher who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 250 pounds. He's powerful and aggressive and has the motor to create havoc and speed to beat offensive linemen off the ball consistently. This is the kind of prospect that can change the entire disposition of a defense.
Michigan State has had some solid edge rushers in its recent history. Think guys like Khris Bogle. In this day and age of spread-out and air raid-style offenses, you need a true pass rusher who can crash the pocket and make the quarterback feel pressure.
Siale is absolutely that kind of player. Non-stop motor and aggression on every rep.
It's pretty easy to notice that Michigan State is the only Midwest team in the mix as far as visits go. This continues to be the trend we see from this Spartan coaching staff. Leveraging the relationship the staff has out west seems to keep paying dividends as this 2026 class rolls on.
Along with head coach Jonathan Smith, other staff members such as Blue Adams and Legi Suiaunoa, who came with Smith from Oregon State, have ties to the West Coast and as far out as Hawaii. The Spartans continue to make short lists for West Coast prospects and continue to set up official visits with recruits they otherwise never would have recruited.
Siale is another in a long list of western region prospects coming to take a visit to East Lansing. Coach Smith will continue to sell their culture, facilities, community and school support to prospects as they bring them in for visits.
A special emphasis has been placed on building the defense and replenishing the production within the defensive line. In a conference that has recruited well at the quarterback position and tends to recruit and develop offensive lines at an elite level, a pass rusher is not just a luxury but a requirement. Landing Siale would be a tremendous step in that direction.
