Spartans Enter Recruiting Race, Offer 2027 Four-Star QB
The Michigan State Spartans continue to recruit their quarterback of the future as they extend an offer to 2027 four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix, he announced earlier this week via X, formerly known as Twitter. The Fayatteville, Arkansas is a highly sought-after prospect this year.
Hendrix is one of the top talents in the state, being ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas while being the No. 10 quarterback in the country for the 2027 recruiting class. He is also just outside of being a Top 100 recruit, ranked No. 104 overall in the nation, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
The four-star prospect is coming off a stellar sophomore season at Bourne High School in Texas, leading his squad to an 11-4 record and falling in the state semifinal last fall. He posted video game numbers all year, proving why he has such a high rating with so much interest from top programs.
Hendrix threw for 4,237 yards with 46 touchdown passes and just six interceptions on 70.4% completion. He also carried the ball a bit, rushing for 104 yards and one score on 44 total carries, per MaxPreps. He made his sophomore season look easy with a +40 touchdown to interception margin.
He is also a two-sport athlete, averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the varsity basketball team at Bourne. Standing 6-3, 175 pounds, it makes sense that Hendrix is such an athletic specimen, as he has the easy ability to succeed at both sports.
Recruiters always love a multi-sport athlete.
13 total offers have poured in for Hendrix so far with the Spartans competing with Michigan, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and several other top teams extending offers. He is yet to schedule any official visits as he is still relatively early in the recruiting process.
The Spartans should try to get Hendrix to visit campus sooner rather than later, preferably before he begins his senior season. There is still over a calendar year before Hendrix has to make his decision, and the Spartans would be wise to keep the interest strong and consistent.
With current quarterback Aidan Chiles entering his junior season, he will have graduated by the time Hendrix would step on campus, making way for the next Spartan quarterback of the future. Being able to market to the young prospect that a starting job is likely, they could land him in East Lansing.
