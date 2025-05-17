Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Three-Star QB
The Michigan State Spartans have begun to pursue 2027 three-star quarterback Braylen Warren, extending an offer to him, he announced on Thursday, via X, formerly known as Twitter. Perhaps the Omaha, Nebraska native could be their quarterback of the future.
Warren will be a junior next season at Omaha Westside High School, coming off an impressive year as the starting quarterback. He led his school to a Class 5A NSAA state playoff run that ended in the state championship game, falling 27-10. He finished with a 12-1 record.
The numbers from Warren this past season were on par for a three-star budding quarterback. In 13 games, he threw for 2105 yards with a 67% completion while posting 30 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and two rushing scores as part of his 175 yards on the ground, per MaxPreps.
Warren did see a rough patch in the state championship game, completing just eight of 19 passes for 52 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. As just a second-year player and first-year starter, Warren will have future opportunities to lead his team back to the title game, exacting revenge.
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Warren is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state and the 26th overall quarterback in the country for the 2027 class.
Warren has already garnered 13 total offers, with the Spartans joining many elite programs. Michigan, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Texas and his home state of Nebraska are just some of the schools that have already shown interest in the soon-to-be high school junior.
The Spartans currently possess junior starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, but his collegiate career will be over by the time that Warren would be on campus. They have now offered four quarterbacks in the 2027 class, with one prospect already committing to play at Nebraska.
Expect the Spartans to schedule a visit for Warren to see East Lansing and Spartan Stadium, hopefully bringing him in for a game day this fall. This is a prospect that the Spartans must keep in contact with throughout the recruiting process due to the high volume of interest he is getting.
