Michigan State Lands Fifth Commit From Class of 2026
Michigan State football picked up its first commitment from the 2026 recruiting class since February.
On Thursday, class of 2026 ATH Jack Lansing III of Hartland High School announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans.
Lansing had received a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan State last month. He also had the same offer from Pittsburgh.
Lansing plays safety, outside linebacker and wide receiver.
"I knew Michigan State was where I wanted to play at since as long as I can remember," Lansing told Spartans Illustrated. "What made me realize that (MSU) was the place for me was the coaches. There has been numerous coaches on this new staff that have kept in contact with me, and at the end of the day, it just made me feel like they wanted me."
Michigan State is up to five commitments from the class of 2026, the other four being scholarships commits.
The group is headlined by four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman from Grand Rapids. The Spartans have also landed three-star tight ends Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill, as well as three-star offensive tackle Eli Bickel.
Michigan State added 18 signees from the class of 2025 this offseason, including just one four-star in defensive lineman Derrick Simmons.
The Spartans' recruiting success has been rather subpar under Jonathan Smith so far. Our Carter Landis recently detailed what needs to change:
"MSU has the resources to compete not only with some of the top programs in the country but also with mid-level teams in the Big Ten. There is no reason schools like Iowa, Minnesota and Rutgers should be recruiting better than MSU.
"But Smith can turn his recruiting fortunes around. That starts with winning games on the field.
"Players will not want to go to a program that hasn’t made a bowl game in four of the last five seasons, no matter how good the NIL package is.
"If the Spartans start winning and gaining more national attention, they will become a significantly more attractive destination for high school recruits."
Perhaps we will see these changes under Michigan State's next athletic director.
