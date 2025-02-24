MSU LB Target Jacob Savage Talks Two-Way Play
Michigan State 2026 linebacker target Jacob Savage doesn't just excel at bringing down ball-carriers, for Ryle High School in Kentucky.
He totes the rock as one, too.
Savage's two-way play only adds to his football IQ and allows him to quarterback the defense better -- something Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi surely appreciates.
"It helps a lot," Savage told me. "Linebacker, running back, they kind of balance off each other. Just from playing linebacker, it's kind of helped me become a better running back in the sense that I kind of know how linebackers think and what they're going to do when they see an offense. Then vice versa, being a linebacker, I kind of know what running backs are looking for and thinking about, so it makes me a better linebacker."
Savage also said that from an athletic standpoint, it has sharpened his speed and movements.
"The speed and the just running the football is a lot of fun, and I think it helps you with angles and stuff as a linebacker," he said. "I think they're both super, just from the people I have talked to, they all say I feel like the best linebackers also played running back growing up, so I think it balances really well."
Michigan State loves two-way high school players. It is part of their overarching prototype, vision for their program's personnel--tough, smart football players with high football IQs and the ability to take up multiple roles on the field.
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha discussed it prior to the 2024 season.
"I talked about you know, guys playing both sides of the ball. I think that gives us a big opportunity to really evaluate their [football intelligence]," Bhonapha said. "Because if a guy can play both sides of the ball in high school. ... Doing those sort of background checks can see what kind of football mind he has, we're already ahead of the curve. I think at the end of the day, I want those guys that are hungry, that are competitive, and have that urge to continue to take the next step."
Savage is set to visit the Spartans in June on an official visit.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.