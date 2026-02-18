Tom Izzo Gives Classic Response to Mick Cronin Sending His Player to the Locker Room

No. 15 Michigan State emphatically got itself back in the win column with an 82–59 home victory over the visiting UCLA Bruins on Tuesday night in East Lansing.

The Spartans, who entered losers of three of their last four — including a 92–71 blowout defeat on the road at unranked Wisconsin over the weekend — led by 20 at halftime and cruised to a stress-free win to get off the schneid.

While the strong bounce back by Michigan State should have been the story coming out of the game, it was UCLA’s Mick Cronin making the headlines instead. Cronin sent forward Steven Jamerson II to the locker room with just over four minutes to play, taking exception to a flagrant foul called on his big man in the midst of the blowout.

When giving his opening remarks after the game, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo gave his thoughts on Cronin’s decision, as only he can.

“I felt for Mick. His team’s a lot better than that…and I guess he upgraded that to a flagrant II, huh? That’s the first time I’ve seen a coach do it, but that sounds like Mick, so he’ll get that straightened out.”

Tom Izzo on Mick Cronin ejecting his own player:



"I guess he upgraded that flagrant to a flagrant 2. That's the first time I've seen a coach do it, but that sounds like Mick."



It was a balanced scoring attack for the Spartans on Tuesday night, who never relented as they cruised to victory.

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Spartans on Tuesday night, who never relented as they cruised to victory. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr scored 16 points apiece for the Spartans, while Kur Teng and Cam Ward added 19 and 18 points off the bench, respectively.

Michigan State hosts Ohio State this weekend, while UCLA heads home to battle the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini in the final installment of a three-game stretch against ranked opponents.

