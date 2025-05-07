Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Four-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans are aware that there must be an elevated emphasis on rushing the passer over the next few years to return this team to the defensive powerhouse it once was. They are taking necessary steps by offering 2027 four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.
He announced the offer on social media last week.
Bryant is entering his junior season at Irmo High School, hailing from Columbia, South Carolina. In 13 games last season, Bryant totaled 92 total tackles, 46 of which were solo, and 26 tackles for loss. He also added an astonishing 18.5 sacks, seven pass defenses and four forced fumbles, per MaxPreps.
As a sophomore, Bryant was already tearing up offensive lines and disrupting the quarterback several times per game, averaging just under 1.5 sacks per game. It is quite surprising that he has only gained nine offers, but the Spartans will certainly have to compete with more as time goes.
Bryant is ranked the No. 4 overall player in the state for the 2027 class and the 12th-best edge rusher in the country while being just outside the Top 100 players in the nation (101), per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Besides Michigan State, other programs in search of Bryant's commitment are Florida, North Carolina, Missouri, Penn State and a few others. As a South Carolina product, the Spartans will have to do a little extra work to try to sway Bryant's decision toward East Lansing.
One thing is certain for the Spartans: The pass rush must improve over the next several years, and pulling out all the stops to secure a guy like Bryant is almost imperative.
Bottom line, this Spartan program will struggle to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten until it finds a way to dominate defensively once again. This team was winning Cotton and Rose Bowl's with some of the most elite defenders on the line and in the secondary.
Take a look at last year's Big Ten champions, the Oregon Ducks. They possessed a pair of NFL talents in former Spartan pass rusher Derrick Harmon, who was drafted 21st overall by the Steelers. They also had defensive tackle and third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell. It is a direct recipe for success.
Expect Bryant and the Spartans to schedule a visit over the next calendar year.
