Former Spartan Goes First Round in NFL Draft
There's a good chance Michigan State won't have any players from last year's roster taken in this year's NFL Draft, but one former Spartan did hear his name get called on Day 1.
Former Spartan defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, who transferred to Oregon last year, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick.
Harmon spent his final collegiate season with the Ducks after spending three seasons at Michigan State. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the Spartans' "Spring Showcase," which concluded their first spring camp under Jonathan Smith.
Harmon came to Michigan State as a three-star prospect out of Detroit Loyola. He would play in just four games his freshman season, the year the Spartans went 11-2 with a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The following year, Harmon made five starts while playing in all 12 games. He recorded 30 tackles, three for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery.
The next year was Harmon's best with the program, as he established himself as one of the leaders of Michigan State's defense. Harmon logged 40 tackles, four for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble while making 10 starts in 12 games.
Harmon was expected to be the top player on the Spartans' defense in 2024 but would decide he wanted to go elsewhere, and he ultimately settled on Michigan State's new Big Ten foe, Oregon.
The former Spartan would take a major leap with the Ducks, being a key piece of a squad that went on to win the Big Ten title. He posted 45 tackles, 11 for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.
Harmon would be named to the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the FWAA All-America Second Team. He also received second-team All-Big Ten honors by the media and a third-team all-conference honors by coaches.
He and the Ducks faced his former team in Eugene in early October, handling the Spartans, 31-10. He recorded a sack and five quarterback pressures.
Oregon would go as far as the College Football quarterfinal round (Rose Bowl), where it fell to the eventual champion, Ohio State, 41-21.
