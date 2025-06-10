Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star RB
The Michigan State Spartans continue to hammer the 2026 recruiting trail as they extended another offer to 2026 three-star running back Jamal Rule out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rule is the No. 32 prospect in the state while being the No. 46-ranked running back in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has gained 14 total offers so far, showing serious interest in Boston College, Syracuse, Nebraska, and NC State.
The three-star rusher was an absolute beast last season at Charlotte Christian High School. He earned 134 carries for 1,236 yards and 15 touchdowns with an average carry of 9.2 yards. He also caught 12 passes for 121 receiving yards and one score, per MaxPreps.
Rule showed an incredible ability to bully between tackles for hard-nosed yards as a 6-0, 205-pound back. He also has the lateral movement to bounce it outside, creating long, explosive plays for big yards. There is no doubt that his talent level deserves a top-50 ranking in the country for the position.
The Spartans have now offered 18 running backs in the 2026 class, failing to receive a commitment from any of them so far. The recruiting program was a bit late to the party in recruiting Rule, but if MSU gets him on campus for an official visit soon, they will have a serious chance to gain his talents.
Only six of the 18 running backs that Michigan State has offered are still uncommitted. It is now or never for the Spartans to secure at least one rushing talent in the 2026 class and set themselves up for success in the future. Since Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State has struggled to get top rushers on campus.
Keep an eye out for Michigan State scheduling a visit for Rule to see East Lansing very soon. The sense of urgency must be elevated, and if the Spartans want a shot at a top 50 running back, they must act fast and pull out all the stops to swing his interest.
Michigan State currently has 10 commits from the class of 2026.
