REPORT: Where Spartan Legend K9 Ranks Among NFL RBs
Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III's success from his lone season in East Lansing translated well to his first year in the NFL.
He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, establishing himself as one of the top up-and-coming running backs in the league. But due to injuries, he has fallen short of that standard the past couple of seasons and will looking to get back on track in 2025.
Despite the fall-off, Walker is still considered to be in the top half of the league at his position.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently ranked Walker at No. 11 in his ranking of top 32 NFL running backs.
"Walker earned a 91.3 PFF rushing grade and a 72.9 PFF receiving grade in 2024," Sikkema wrote. "His 92.5 cumulative PFF rushing grade over the past three years ranks third at the position.
"His grades alone could have moved him higher on this list, but his 3.7 yards-per-carry average last year drops him in the rankings. He has also steadily declined in both yards and yards-per-attempt averages over the past three years while missing time due to injury each season."
Walker has a great opportunity to thrive under new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who Seattle is hoping can improve its run game.
"I feel like (the run game) is important, because if you drop back 50 times in the game, it's tough," Kubiak said at his introductory press conference in February.
"You've got to be a balanced team. I think balance is important. Sometimes you've got to drop back 50 times to win the game, and sometimes you've got to run it 50 times. But when it all comes through, we want to be balanced, and we want to be able to win multiple ways."
Walker won the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award in his season with the Spartans, one in which he led Michigan to a double-digit win season and established himself as one of the greatest running backs to have ever come through the progrram.
Should he stay healthy, Walker could be in for a big 2025 campaign.
