'27 Four-Star DL Target Visiting MSU on Sunday
The Michigan State Spartans have been relentless over the past several weeks in bringing in high-level recruits from the class of 2026 recruits to campus for official visits. But they're also still focusing on the class of 2027 as well.
One highly touted in-state defender from the class is visiting East Lansing today.
2027 four-star defensive lineman Jameer Henry out of Detroit is one of the most coveted players in the recruiting class, as head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are making a strong push to make him a Spartan in a few short years.
Henry has been on the Spartans' radar for almost two full years now as they extended their offer all the way back in October of 2023. Michigan State's staff saw the potential that the 6-5, 310-pound defender brings to the table and are now seriously seeking his commitment.
He is entering his junior season at Detroit Martin Luther King High School, a strong, in-state feeder high school that has produced a fair amount of Spartans in the past. Henry would be an incredible fit in East Lansing and could have a chance to start as a freshman with his size and talent level.
Henry is the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan, also ranked the No. 34 overall defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He currently holds 24 total offers with Michigan State competing alongside teams such as Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
The Spartans have just one commit in the 2027 class, being four-star safety Khalil Terry. They have extended offers to 10 other defensive linemen, with nine still to commit to any school. He is the seventh-ranked pass rushing prospect out of the group that the Spartans have shown interest in.
Henry is not the only player from King High School that Michigan State has shown interest in, as 2026 three-star running back Michael Dukes received an offer back in late May. He most recently committed to Rutgers, but the Spartans will not stop recruiting either player.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's recruiting success WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.