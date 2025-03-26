Michigan State 2027 Commit Continuing to Receive Offers
Back in December of 2024, class of 2027 defensive back Khalil Terry committed to the Spartans over teams like Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and others. It was a massive win at the time and validation that the evaluating and recruiting of the younger classes was going to pay off, just as the Spartan staff had hoped.
The major recruiter of Terry was defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, who has since departed for the UCLA secondary coaching job. Since then, current defensive backs coach Blue Adams has stepped up to create his own personal relationship with Terry and ensure he can have faith that Adams is the right coaching fit for him.
Recently, Terry has started receiving offers from some of the top powerhouses in the country, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama and more. An extremely tough group that will be extremely hard to hold off for two more years.
Demetrice Martin and UCLA have offered him and have been working to pry him away from the Spartans as well.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have been able to win some very competitive battles with some extremely tough customers. Running back Jace Clarizio was committed to Michigan State before flipping to Alabama. It took the full effort of the Michigan State coaching staff, but they were able to flip him back to the Spartans right before signing day.
Smith talked about that process and the mentality of the staff at that time.
"You just keep competing," he said. "All of us felt really, really confident that our place was a great fit for him. And not just because he is a couple of miles away from the campus. The relationships we built, learning him, his personality type, his attributes, his family. We got a chance to do that over a long period of time, so you just keep competing and then all the way until the end.
"Really re-echoing some messages of where we are heading with this program, how he fits, how he's got an opportunity to be a legacy at this place. And at the end of the day, I think he made a great choice."
It could be extremely beneficial that the staff was able to get that experience, as it may end up coming into play later if one of these schools is able to flip Terry. The confidence to stay calm, stay consistent and reiterate the selling points can make the difference.
