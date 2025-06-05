Spartans to Host In-State RB, Seeking Commitment Flip
The Michigan State Spartans will be hosting in-state 2026 three-star running back Michael Dukes this weekend for an official visit, he told Allen Trieu of 247Sports. The Detroit native is currently committed to the Toledo Rockets but is keeping his options open and thinking about East Lansing.
Dukes will be on campus for his visit starting Friday.
Per Rivals, Dukes is a three-star prospect that has 11 total offers to this point but has seemingly narrowed his search down to just a pair of Big Ten schools, including Toledo, where his current allegiance lies.
Dukes dominated in his junior season at King High School, a school that has produced numerous Spartan talents in the past, including Tyriq Thompson (2019) and Donnie Corley (2016). The Spartans have a strong connection with the city of Detroit and have an edge over other schools.
The three-star rusher earned 123 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns, helping lead King to a 10-4 record, falling in the Michigan D-III state championship. He was named to the All-State team for an incredible season, impressing many collegiate coaches.
Dukes recently took an official visit to Rutgers, another Big Ten team on his radar for a potential flip. He first committed to Toledo back in early February, but has since entertained a pair of Power 4 schools that has showed recent interest.
The Spartans were late to the party, first extending an offer to Dukes on May 21. They wasted zero time in getting him on campus for his visit. This is an in-state prospect that adds a ton of talent to the running back room of the future and has ties to the state, which is a major plus.
The next few weeks will be telling if Dukes either stays silent and sticks with the Rockets or announces a commitment flip to either Rutgers or Michigan State. At this point in his recruiting process, it is unlikely that another team would swoop in and join the conversation.
The Spartan recently flipped 2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas from Iowa State earlier this week. They have shown the ability to gain major interest from formerly committed recruits and will have another opportunity to do so this weekend.
