Spartans Offer 2026 OL From Indianapolis
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2026 interior offensive lineman James "Bam" Williams Jr., he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
With just a few offers, the Spartans are looking to continue their recruiting success this offseason with Williams.
Heading into his senior season at Lawrence Central High School, Williams is looking to improve his recruiting status as he is currently an unrated prospect with zero stars. He has the ability to elevate to a three-star recruit by the time he leaves high school.
Williams has a total of eight offers, with the Spartans, Purdue and Toledo being the top two programs that are interested. He is currently showing the most interest in the Boilermakers program, but the Spartans can always compete with a lower-tier Big Ten program such as that.
Williams does have a visit schedule to visit Purdue in West Lafayette in June, and the Spartans may need to follow suit sooner rather than later. As an Indianapolis, Ind. native, Williams is likely going to favor the in-state school that is recruiting him, but the Spartans are just a factually better program.
At 6-3, 275 pounds, Williams has the size and stature to succeed at the next level and still have a full year to grow before getting to a collegiate campus. The Spartans struggled with a majority of their offensive line last year, allowing over 30 sacks, and could benefit greatly from a Williams commitment.
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is putting an extra emphasis on recruiting the interior offensive line position this offseason and has done a great job so far. The Spartans have now offered a total of 19 offensive linemen and another 26 recruits specific to the offensive tackle spot.
Quality over quantity is usually the common theme, but quality over quantity may just be the key to success for the Spartans. The more offensive linemen they recruit, the higher the chance they will have of hitting on a zero-star recruit that could blossom into an impact player in the near future for Michigan State.
