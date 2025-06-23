MSU Target, Recent Visitor, Reopens Recruitment
A Michigan State class of 2026 recruiting target is available again.
Class of 2026 three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates announced on social media on Monday he has decommitted from Syracuse. Gates was in East Lansing for an official visit the weekend of June 13.
His announcement comes just after his official visit to BYU. 247Sports has logged a prediction for Gates to commit to the Cougars, but there is more hope now for the Spartans to land him then there was before.
Gates had previewed his visit to Michigan State with Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk.
"My objective of the OV is just to really gather information and gather data," said the prospect. "Definitely want to close off my recruitment sooner rather than later, and finding a home will be great."
Gates, who plays for Damien High School (California), is ranked the No. 79 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 77 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-1, 275-pound prospect posted 30 tackles and six passes defensed last season, per 247Sports. He's a speedster on the track, having recorded a personal best 10.72-second 100-yard dash time in march.
Michigan State has landed 19 commits from the class of 2026, including 15 in the month of June alone. It just recently earned the commitment of four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham, putting the program at three four-star commits from the class so far.
The Spartans have made a major leap in their recruiting of the class of 2026, and their official visits have been key. Perhaps Gates' visit to East Lansing played a factor in his decommitment from Syracuse, but one could assume BYU had a stronger influence, considering the timing of the decision.
Landing Gates would certainly help, but Michigan State has built up a strong enough class to now be able to afford missing on recruits. And considering he had been committed to Syracuse while on his visit to East Lansing, landing him hasn't seeemed like a strong possibility anyways.
Nonetheless, the Spartans were making a heavy push for him.
