MSU Finalist for Class of 2026 Four-Star WR
Michigan State moved a step closer to securing its first wide receiver commit of the class of 2026 on Wednesday.
Jaydon Dunbar, a four-star wideout from Thomas County Central High School (Georgia) revealed his top 10 schools on social media on Wednesday, and Michigan State was one of them.
The Spartans are competing with Minnesota, Pitt, Kentucky, Duke, Georgia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and USF.
Dunbar is ranked the No. 46 class of 2026 recruit in Georgia and the No. 61 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-5, 180-pound receiver recorded 390 receiving yards, six touchdowns and 21 receptions last season.
Michigan State offered Dunbar back in February.
The Spartans only have four commits from the class of 2026 so far: four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman, three-star tight ends Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill, and three-star offensive tackle Eli Bickel.
When it comes to recruiting wide receivers, Michigan State has quite an advantage in its corner with position coach Courtney Hawkins, who has developed some tremendous talent that went on to the next level.
Hawkins himself was Spartan wide receiver, and he wants to recruit players who will someday surpass his legacy.
"I'm recruiting guys to knock me out of the Top 10 (for school receiving records)," Hawkins said last September. "There's no way after 30 years or however many years it's been, that I should be in the Top 10.
"Especially with the kind of offenses of today's offense versus the offenses then. So everybody I'm trying to get here at Michigan State should be able to knock me out, hopefully."
Michigan State signed 18 recruits from the class of 2025, including two three-star wide receivers Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin. They also added three-star ATH Bryson Williams, who can play both receiver and running back.
Landing Dunbar would be a huge step in the Spartans' endeavor to build up a positive reputation on the recruiting trail.
Michigan State has already hosted some official visits this spring and will continue to do so as it looks to make a strong impression on recruits from future classes.
