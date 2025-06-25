BREAKING: Michigan State Lands 21st Commit From Class of 2026
Michigan State football has done it again.
Just a day after landing three-star wide receiver Samson Gash, the Spartans have earned the commitment of an out-of-state cornerback who was being targeted by some of Michigan State's Big Ten foes.
On Wednesday, class of 2026 three-star cornerback Jeremiah Favorite announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media.
Favorite made the trip to East Lansing for its first official visit weekend (May 30).
The Boiling Springs, South Carolina prospect is ranked the No. 21 class of 2026 player in South Carolina and the No. 105 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Favorite chose the Spartans over schools like Indiana, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State.
Michigan State now has six defensive back commits from the class of 2026, including three-star cornerbacks TJ Umenyiora and KJ Deriso, as well as three-star safeties Brayden Thomas, Jordan Vann and Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy.
The Spartans have landed 17 prospects from the class of 2026 this month after entering the month of June with just four.
Other recruits that Michigan State earned commitments from who visited that first weekend of official visits were four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star edge rushers Fameitau Siale and Cory House, three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, Deriso and Thomas. Three-star tight end Eddie Whiting also visited that weekend but had already been committed.
Credit has to be given to Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams, who had to step up when the Spartans lost their former cornerbacks coach, Demetrice Martin, who was a great recruiter.
Adams has done that as Michigan State continues to build up the future of its secondary.
The Spartans have now landed three recruits since Sunday, the first of the week being four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham. They wrapped up official visit season last weekend but continue to prove the strong effect they had on these official visits.
Things continue to look up for Michigan State, which had frankly been a laughing stock when it came to recruiting going into this month. Now, it has a top-25 2026 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State recruiting when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.