Is MSU Recruiting in a Concerning Place?
The Michigan State Spartans were dealt another tough blow on the recruiting trail, as four-star running back Kory Amachree committed to Kansas.
Amachree was a top priority for this MSU staff, as he played in their backyard at Haslett High School. His father, Opuene, also played for the Spartans.
Many MSU fans were disappointed to lose out on another big-time recruit.
High school recruiting has not been a bright spot for the Spartans since the 2022 class, when Mel Tucker brought in the 23rd-best class in the country, per 247sports.
The 2023 class was 24th-best, but recruiting has been rather gloomy since then. The Tucker fallout and Smith having to scrape together a class upon his arrival did not help MSU in the national landscape.
However, Smith’s first full class, the 2025 class, only ranked at No. 42. He did a nice job flipping running back Jace Clarizio back to East Lansing from Alabama and landing a few four stars in Derrick Simmons and DJ White, but overall, it left much to be desired.
The 2026 class has not been off to a great start, either. Smith has brought in two four-stars in tight end Eddie Whiting and quarterback Kayd Coffman, but the latter has taken visits elsewhere.
Spartan fans have painfully seen in the last few years that when bigger programs want MSU’s diamonds in the rough, they usually land them. It can sometimes feel like Michigan State is a stepping-stone, second-rate program when it comes to recruiting.
There is no reason for MSU to be that kind of program. They have been successful in the last 20 years and have lucrative NIL resources.
The next athletic director will be tasked with improving MSU’s competitiveness on the football field. That means directing more NIL funds to the program in hopes of landing bigger fish.
When MSU fans see Big Ten programs at the top of recruiting rankings, they become disappointed with where the team currently stands. The Spartans can compete with these teams on the recruiting trail, which leads fans to question why they aren’t.
One way Smith can sell recruits on the Spartans is by winning games. If they make a bowl game this season and gain a little more national attention, interest in the program will increase.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program, even in the transfer portal era.
Things must get better in that regard for Smith, or else.
Follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.