BREAKING: MSU Flips Another '26 Prospect, Three-Star Safety
Michigan State's foot remains on the gas pedal on the recruiting trail as the Spartans have flipped another prospect from the class of 2026.
Class of 2026 three-star safety Jordan Vann announced on Sunday that he has committed to Michigan State. He had initially been committed to Virginia and was on an official visit to East Lansing this weekend.
Vann, who plays for Middletown High School in Ohio, is ranked the No. 42 class of 2026 prospect in his state and the No. 87 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
This marks Michigan State's 14th commit from the class of 2026, third this weekend and 10th this month alone.
The Spartans' last eight commits have been from the defensive side of the ball.
Vann was offered by Michigan State back in February. He's been recruited by safeties coach James Adams, who had been on staff less than two months when Vann was offered.
The prospect is the second commit Michigan State has flipped this month, the first having been three-star safety Brayden Thomas, who had initially been committed to Iowa State.
The Spartans have completely turned things around on the recruiting trail after entering June with just four commits from the class of 2026. The surge has been a testament to the impression the staff is making on its official visits, as the last 10 commits had been on campus during this official visit season.
Jonathan Smith is building something, and while it's a lot of three-stars, you have to consider potential and development. And being able to flip commitments speaks volumes.
Other notable prospects were in East Lansing this weekend, including Khalief Canty Jr., Samson Gash and Adam Shaw, a legacy prospect who decommitted from Rutgers. Those will be names to keep an eye out for.
Vann's commitment is Michigan State's fourth in four days, a stretch that began with the landing of four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell. He was followed by three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey and three-star cornerback TJ Umenyiora.
It wouldn't be surprising if the streak continues, or even if the Spartans land at least one more commit on Sunday.
