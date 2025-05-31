Spartans' Four-Star QB Commit Ranked Amongst Top 2026 Prospects
The Michigan State Spartans may have their next quarterback of the future in 2026 four-star commit Kayd Coffman. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was recently tabbed extremely high on a recent recruiting rankings list for the upcoming class of star quarterbacks in the country.
On3 Sports released their 2026 "On300 QG commit" rankings, taking a look at all of the quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. For Coffman, he was given an extremely high ranking as the No. 14 overall quarterback out of 110 players that were graded.
The only other quarterback that is fully committed to a Big Ten program and is ranked higher than Coffman is No. 7 ranked, four-star Jonas Williams. He is heading out West to play for the USC Trojans, a team that may be on the Spartans' schedule in upcoming seasons.
Coffman made his commitment to Michigan State back in February and has been regarded as one of the highlight pieces of the recruiting class. He is going to be an incoming freshman next year, as current junior quarterback Aidan Chiles will presumably be entering his senior season with Michigan State.
In the event that Chiles is somehow drafted next year, that would open a much better opportunity for Coffman to have a starting chance as a freshman. We will know more once he is on campus and can evaluate his full potential as a first-year Spartan.
Despite Coffman being the No. 19 quarterback in the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, Coffman was ranked five spots above where the competing recruiting publication put him. Regardless of the ranking, Coffman is universally picked as one of 2026's best quarterbacks.
Coffman is coming off a strong junior season at East Kentwood High School, tossing for 1,456 yards on 54% completion with 10 passing touchdowns and one interception. He also showed an ability to run with the ball, rushing for 239 yards on 36 carries with two scores, per MaxPreps.
it is promising that the Spartans are taking the necessary steps to keep this program on the incline. Being able to continue bringing in top recruits at skill positions is what will return this team to competing for Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances.
